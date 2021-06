TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2021-- With the 2021 Indianapolis 500 right around the corner, PeopleReady today announced a new ad with two-time and reigning Indy 500 champ, Takuma Sato. PeopleReady, which places someone in a temporary job every nine seconds, teamed up with Sato on the ad to highlight the speed at which the staffing leader connects people and work. PeopleReady is a sponsor of both Sato and his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) teammate, Graham Rahal, for this year’s Indy 500 race. The ad can be seen on https://www.peopleready.com/indy500/.