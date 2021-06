With its story threads set in multiple timelines, Batman/Catwoman has given readers glimpses of various DC Comics characters in the future. One of the biggest reveals was the future Joker, who Selina killed early on in the series for what happened to Andrea Beaumont/Phantasm -- a story that is still playing out in the present-day storyline of the series. This week, however, Batman/Catwoman #5 gives fans a look at the future Harley Quinn, and this take is one that differs a bit from other versions we've seen in other comics but remains a character deeply entangled with the Joker.