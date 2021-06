Things are heating up with summer on the horizon. Clearly, it’s time for a cool, refreshing beer — and there are plenty of good ones headed for taps and store shelves. The state’s return to at least quasi-normalcy means beer festivals may be coming back soon, and breweries are ramping up their new offerings, from a red ale inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge to an actual siesta-inducing brew. (Yes, really.) Here’s what’s new in the craft beer world.