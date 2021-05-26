Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

A Guide To Understanding EFT Tapping

By WomanlyLive_Team
Posted by 
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What can tapping your fingertips on some parts of the body do to you? Learn more about EFT tapping, a self-help technique that helps relieve anxiety and wound past traumas. EFT tapping, also known as Emotional Freedom Techniques, combines modern psychology and ancient Chinese acupuncture. Aiming to relieve stress-like symptoms and people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

womanlylive.com
Womanly Live

Womanly Live

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

 https://womanlylive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eft#Tapping#Guide#Emotional Stress#Positive Psychology#Self Help#Chinese#The Tapping Solution#Eft#Modern Psychology#Tool#Emotional Traumas#Self Help#Reminders#Positive Energy#Apps#Childhood#Specific Meridian Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
PTSD
Country
China
Related
WorkoutsKTEN.com

What to Expect: A Guide to Understanding Exactly How Personal Training Works

Originally Posted On: What to Expect: A Guide to Understanding Exactly How Personal Training Works – Fitness CF Gyms. Maybe you’re just starting to exercise for the first time. Or, perhaps, you’re someone who has a strong workout routine, and you’re looking to level up. Maybe you’re a pro at using the elliptical, but you have no idea what to do when it comes to the weight room.
MarketsPosted by
northfortynews

Binary Options Guide: A Full Understanding Of How To Trade Them Properly

While trading, every person works on a single motive of making a profit on the underlying asset. The million-dollar question is – whether the asset will be below a certain price or above a certain price. The answer to this question is provided by binary options, which will help make a substantial profit. It is a particularly straightforward financial instrument to trade.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Towards Understanding Knowledge Distillation

Knowledge distillation, i.e., one classifier being trained on the outputs of another classifier, is an empirically very successful technique for knowledge transfer between classifiers. It has even been observed that classifiers learn much faster and more reliably if trained with the outputs of another classifier as soft labels, instead of from ground truth data. So far, however, there is no satisfactory theoretical explanation of this phenomenon. In this work, we provide the first insights into the working mechanisms of distillation by studying the special case of linear and deep linear classifiers. Specifically, we prove a generalization bound that establishes fast convergence of the expected risk of a distillation-trained linear classifier. From the bound and its proof we extract three key factors that determine the success of distillation: * data geometry -- geometric properties of the data distribution, in particular class separation, has a direct influence on the convergence speed of the risk; * optimization bias -- gradient descent optimization finds a very favorable minimum of the distillation objective; and * strong monotonicity -- the expected risk of the student classifier always decreases when the size of the training set grows.
Skin CareReal Simple

A Guide to Understanding Beauty Label Lingo, From 'Hypoallergenic' to 'Clinically Tested'

Have you ever looked at a beauty product label and wondered what in the world half the terms mean? Whether you've been in the skincare game for a few months or a few decades, you're probably at least semi-acquainted with the ever-growing list of beauty trends, buzzwords, and marketing slang. Much of the staple jargon—like "non-comedogenic" and "clean"—has been adequately covered already, so we're shifting our focus to some of the more recent terminology that's firmly planted in the skincare lexicon. Consider this your ultimate cheat sheet to beauty labels.
Gardeningmomcollective.com

A Limited Understanding and Knowledge Guide to Selecting and Caring for Houseplants

I am not a plant expert. I have zero plant training other than talking to other people who range from seeming to know a couple of things to hired help at Lowe’s to the wildly helpful and knowledgeable dude over at Wright in the Garden. I started collecting houseplants about 2 years ago and as a way to help pacify my sadness during Covid Quarantine I added a lot more in the last year. I’m definitely a novice plant mom. So this guide is based on my very limited understanding and knowledge of a subject that has deep and twisting roots. I give to you, Scottsdale Moms, the Limited Understanding & Knowledge Guide to Selecting & Caring for Houseplants.
Educationi-to-i

Understanding Specific Learning Difficulties

As a teacher you are likely to find yourself working with students who have a learning difficulty such as ADHD or dyslexia. It’s so important that a professional diagnosis of a specific learning difficulty is undertaken to help both the learner and teacher. Our course will help you recognise, identify and work on your teaching approach to cater for those students to ensure their learning journey is successful.
Sciencearxiv.org

Renormalization and non-renormalization of scalar EFTs at higher orders

We renormalize massless scalar effective field theories (EFTs) to higher loop orders and higher orders in the EFT expansion. To facilitate EFT calculations with the R* renormalization method, we construct suitable operator bases using Hilbert series and related ideas in commutative algebra and conformal representation theory, including their novel application to off-shell correlation functions. We obtain new results ranging from full one loop at mass dimension twelve to five loops at mass dimension six. We explore the structure of the anomalous dimension matrix with an emphasis on its zeros, and investigate the effects of conformal and orthonormal operators. For the real scalar, the zeros can be explained by a `non-renormalization' rule recently derived by Bern et al. For the complex scalar we find two new selection rules for mixing $n$- and $(n-2)$-field operators, with $n$ the maximal number of fields at a fixed mass dimension. The first appears only when the $(n-2)$-field operator is conformal primary, and is valid at one loop. The second appears in more generic bases, and is valid at three loops. Finally, we comment on how the Hilbert series we construct may be used to provide a systematic enumeration of a class of evanescent operators that appear at a particular mass dimension in the scalar EFT.
Computersbetterprogramming.pub

A Step-by-Step Guide To Create Homebrew Taps From GitHub Repos

Homebrew is the missing package manager for macOS. It installs packages with a simple command like brew install curl. Homebrew taps are third-party repositories. By creating a Homebrew tap formula, users can install and use your repo. In this article, you will learn how to create a simple Homebrew tap....
Economymultibriefs.com

Understanding business agility as an entrepreneur

Staying afloat in the face of any crisis can be difficult. But as the most recent economic downturn proved, the state of your business and industry can change at any second. Developing the ability to pivot and stay agile can be your biggest asset as an entrepreneur. When things go...
Sciencearxiv.org

EFT at FASER$ν$

We investigate the sensitivity of the FASER$\nu$ detector to new physics in the form of non-standard neutrino interactions. FASER$\nu$, which has recently been installed 480 m downstream of the ATLAS interaction point, will for the first time study interactions of multi-TeV neutrinos from a controlled source. Our formalism -- which is applicable to any current and future neutrino experiment -- is based on the Standard Model Effective Theory~(SMEFT) and its counterpart, Weak Effective Field Theory~(WEFT), below the electroweak scale. Starting from the WEFT Lagrangian, we compute the coefficients that modify neutrino production in meson decays and detection via deep-inelastic scattering, and we express the new physics effects in terms of modified flavor transition probabilities. For some coupling structures, we find that FASER$\nu$ will be able to constrain interactions that are two to three orders of magnitude weaker than Standard Model weak interactions, implying that the experiment will be indirectly probing new physics at the multi-TeV scale. In some cases, FASER$\nu$ constraints will become comparable to existing limits - some of them derived for the first time in this paper - already with $150~$fb${}^{-1}$ of data.
LifestylePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Grocery Psychoanalyst

Some people say the best way to get over a breakup, is to get Phone Tapped. Okay, they may not actually say that but, it’s true... and it’s what we tried to make happen for today’s Phone Tap victim!. LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events...
PetsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Forever Surrogate

In today's Phone Tap, Jose is calling a woman before their blind date tonight. Hopefully she's okay with the fact that he has a forever surrogate. What's a forever surrogate? Find out below!. LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs. To prepare yourself for a potential incident,...
Personal Financenewsdio.com

Understanding How A Forbrukslån Works

The school system is perfect when it comes to teaching us the basics of math, physics, and biology. However, when it comes to real-life skills, like handling your finances, taxes, and time management, those things are left for us to figure out. A lot of people are angry about that...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Values of a Social Psychologist

Social scientists and psychologists have been accused of "liberal bias" with no empirical evidence. Being inclusive of extreme worldviews in an effort to eliminate ideological bias in research is not good for science. The duty of a social psychologist is to investigate the truth behind human thriving. By John T....
SocietyPosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Successful Small Talk

Do you feel conscious about learning to small talk? You might be a bit nervous starting to socialize again because being indoors all the time means we haven’t had a chance to engage in small talk!. Spending such a significant amount of time in isolation made certain aspects of life...
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Weird And Wonderful Ways To Use Banana In Your Beauty Regimen

Bananas are a well-known superfood because they offer many health benefits. Bananas are superfoods that are also great for your skin and hair. Bananas are a great source of vitamins, making them the perfect friend to your skin and hair. They are easily used in any preparation and can be crushed and added to a homemade mask.
Technologyweworkremotely.com

Tap Payments

Are you looking to challenge your self and explore a collaborate, innovative work environment? are you striving to work with a team of talented professionals and geeks that is keenly focused on solving complex business problems and supporting product innovation with technology? You might be our next Designer, where you will be involved with designing products for our rapidly expanding customer base.
NetflixPosted by
Womanly Live

Bedtime Essentials For A Good Nights Sleep

We spend a ton of time in our beds. However, not all of us are satisfied with the quality of our sleep. Several factors such as stress, our day or bedtime habits all affect us. So if you are looking for deeper, quality sleep, it’s time to assess your pre-bedtime rituals.
Cell PhonesWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? App of the day: Chopra Meditation

Of all the categories in the app stores, few saw growth and downloads in the past year more than apps for meditation and personal growth. COVID-19, isolation, and a stressful election are all to blame. New meditation apps popped up all of 2020, including one from spiritual guru Deepak Chopra.