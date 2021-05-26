Douglas Carswell: The Legislature, not the Court, is to blame for this fiasco
What a mess! Last week Mississippi’s Supreme Court overturned the medical marijuana initiative that voters had overwhelmingly approved in November. The ruling renders a democratic decision 1.3 million Mississippians helped make null and void. Worse, the state Supreme Court ruled that the entire initiative process itself is “unworkable and inoperable,” meaning that we no longer have any meaningful form of direct democracy in the Magnolia State.www.nemiss.news