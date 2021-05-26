Douglas Carswell: The Legislature, not the Court, is to blame for this fiasco

The View’s Sunny Hostin said African Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from “white supremacy.”. “If you listen to the FBI’s statistics, we had FBI Director [Christopher] Wray testify that the greatest threat in the United States is white supremacy, and who are the victims of white supremacy? Generally, they are African Americans, and so I really believe that that is why you are seeing African Americans now buying guns and arming themselves and protecting themselves,” the former federal prosecutor said Wednesday. “The Second Amendment is for everyone.”