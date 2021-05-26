Cancel
Congress & Courts

Douglas Carswell: The Legislature, not the Court, is to blame for this fiasco

By Guest Author
nemiss.news
 28 days ago

What a mess! Last week Mississippi’s Supreme Court overturned the medical marijuana initiative that voters had overwhelmingly approved in November. The ruling renders a democratic decision 1.3 million Mississippians helped make null and void. Worse, the state Supreme Court ruled that the entire initiative process itself is “unworkable and inoperable,” meaning that we no longer have any meaningful form of direct democracy in the Magnolia State.

www.nemiss.news
Congress & Courtslawyersgunsmoneyblog.com

Roberts Court embraces radical anti-labor interpretation of the takings clause

Richard “500 people will die from COVID-19 in the US” Epstein made his bones in the conservative legal community with a genuinely nutty book asserting that the takings clause, as originally understood, made most of the 20th century welfare state unconstitutional. Today, the most reactionary Supreme Court in a century embraced a major part of it in its latest attack on organized labor:
Congress & Courtswxpr.org

Appeals Court Rules Against GOP Leaders Over Redistricting

A state appeals court has refused to put on hold a judge’s ruling that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting. Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal. The judge’s...
Michigan Stateinterlochenpublicradio.org

MI redistricting asks Supreme Court for more time

The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission is asking the Michigan Supreme Court to set aside voter-approved deadlines and give it more time to do its job. The problem is the COVID-19 crisis delayed sharing US Census data with the commission. “That is clashing with the deadlines that people thought were reasonable,”...
Montana StatePosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Legislature Withdraws Judicial Branch Subpoenas

Montana State Senator Greg Hertz told KGVO News on Wednesday that the legislature is withdrawing its subpoenas for records from Montana Supreme Court justices and administrators. “By withdrawing these subpoenas we think it shows a good faith effort on the part of the legislative branch and our committee to reset...
U.S. Politicsq107.com

Ottawa asks court to prohibit release of documents related to fired scientists

The Liberal government is asking the Federal Court to prohibit disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists at Canada’s highest-security laboratory. In doing so, it is challenging the long-held principle that the House of Commons is supreme and has unfettered power to demand the production of any documents it sees fit, no matter how sensitive and regardless of privacy or national security laws.
Philadelphia, PABartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Supreme Court ruling on gay rights is a victory for pluralism

In its June 17 decision letting a Catholic agency decline to place foster children with same-sex couples, the Supreme Court analyzed the First Amendment, state law and judicial precedents. But what prevailed in the end are the words emblazoned on the Great Seal of the United States: E pluribus unum. Out of many, one.
Congress & Courtseasttexasradio.com

High Court Rules In Favor HS Cheerleader in First Amendment Case

In a ruling that could affect school districts across Texas, the Supreme Court said a student who posted a rant about the cheerleading squad was expressing free speech. Legal analyst Ed Klein says it’s another case where social media is forcing the courts to rethink the laws. The high court says schools are “nurseries of democracy,” and as such, students who post unflattering views of school policy should be protected by the first amendment.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Second Amendment activist 'disappointed and upset' after gun control group dupes him into speaking at fake graduation

John Lott, a pro-Second Amendment activist, lashed out after being duped into speaking at a fake high school graduation in a ploy by a little-known gun control group. On Wednesday, Change the Ref, an organization aiming to raise awareness about mass shootings, released a video titled "The Lost Class," which showed Lott speaking to a chorus of empty chairs on June 4, an event he thought was a rehearsal for a prominent institution's graduation commencement. The footage featured clips of Lott talking about gun background checks as the group panned over the empty chairs and insisted thousands of high school students die from firearm violence annually, a number Change the Ref says would be improved by more laws regulating gun sales.
Congress & CourtsABC7 Chicago

Supreme Court rules for cheerleader in case involving free speech on social media

MAHANOY CITY, Pennsylvania -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in a major free speech case involving when schools can enforce rules of conduct on social media. The case involves Brandi Levy, who didn't make the varsity cut as a freshman cheerleader for her school, posting a vulgar message to the social media app Snapchat saying, "'F school, F cheer, F softball, F everything,'" she recounted to ABC News Live. Days later, Lee's school accused her of breaching a code of conduct and suspended her from cheerleading for an entire year.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Mellman: McConnell's specious argument against federal voting laws

In his long, largely unprincipled pursuit of power at any price, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has proved particularly adept at inventing constitutional principles and American history from whole cloth. So it was when McConnell fabricated the claim that the Senate didn’t confirm Supreme Court nominees in presidential election...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Sunny Hostin says black Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from 'white supremacy'

The View’s Sunny Hostin said African Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from “white supremacy.”. “If you listen to the FBI’s statistics, we had FBI Director [Christopher] Wray testify that the greatest threat in the United States is white supremacy, and who are the victims of white supremacy? Generally, they are African Americans, and so I really believe that that is why you are seeing African Americans now buying guns and arming themselves and protecting themselves,” the former federal prosecutor said Wednesday. “The Second Amendment is for everyone.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Hirono tells Ted Cruz to stop 'mansplaining'

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing turned contentious on Wednesday with Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) telling Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to stop "mansplaining" amid an argument about originalism in judicial rulings. "I would ask that Sen. Cruz not mistake what I'm saying and, you know what, all this mansplaining — please...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

Bernie Sanders Shuts Down Meghan McCain's Complaints About 'The Squad' on The View

Sen. Bernie Sanders was not messing around during a Wednesday appearance on The View. When Meghan McCain asked how he can "stand by the Squad" given their recent remarks about Israel, Sanders shut down her line of questioning entirely and explained that the progressive faction's comments have been taken out of context. "It's not my job to have to defend every member of Congress any more than it is their job to defend every statement that I make," said the Vermont senator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Supreme Court Says First Amendment Protects Off-Campus Student Free Speech

In a major expansion of student free speech rights, the Supreme Court has held that judges should be skeptical of schools’ attempts to regulate students’ off-campus speech, including posts on social media. The student in the case, Manahoy School District v. B.L., posted a profanity-laced message on Snapchat that included a picture of B. L. raising her middle finger and captioned “F*** school” and ‘f*** cheer”. The school disciplined her and the Supreme Court has ruled, 8-1, that the school exceeded its authority.