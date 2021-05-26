Cancel
West Valley City, UT

WVC Police: Man with gunshot wound found dead in vehicle

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in a vehicle in West Valley City. “Officers were dispatched to the Granger Medical Clinic at 2965 W. 3500 South at 5:14 a.m. regarding a vehicle in the parking lot that had its lights on and door open,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department at 10:10 a.m. “Officers discovered a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound in the back seat of the car.”

