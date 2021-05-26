Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer: Ilana Glazer In Hulu’s “False Positive”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu has released the first trailer for “False Positive,” the new thriller starring and co-written by “Broad City” alum Ilana Glazer. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But...

www.darkhorizons.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Mol
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Positive#Film Star#A24#Trailer#Premiere#Baby Girl#Truth#Pregnant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesA.V. Club

False Positive

Every few years a horror film comes along to plumb the depths of the actual Hell that is pregnancy and childbirth. Following a string of fun recent highlights like Prevenge, Antibirth, and Hell Baby comes the latest Rosemary’s Baby riff: False Positive. Premiering exclusively on Hulu next month, A24's darkly comedic horror flick stars Broad City’s Ilana Glazer as a woman of the “just trying to have it all” variety, who becomes pregnant after seeing a renowned fertility doctor—a seemingly very campy Pierce Brosnan, based on this trailer:
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

A24’s ‘False Positive’ Trailer Delivers All the Fears and Paranoia of a Pregnancy [Video]

Having just had a baby, I can tell you that the entire experience is actually pretty frightening. I can’t even imagine what it’s like being in the mother’s shoes. “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer looks to bring all of the fears and extreme paranoia of a pregnancy to the screen with her Rosemary’s Baby-inspired thriller False Positive, the latest horror offering from A24.
MoviesVulture

False Positive Trailer: Pregnancy, But Make It Even More Horrifying

Finally, a film accurately reflecting the anxiety and terror of pregnancy. It just happens to be a horror movie. A24’s newest addition, False Positive, follows Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux), hopeful parents using a fertility doctor, Pierce Brosnan’s mysterious Dr. Hindle, to get pregnant. But from the second Lucy finds out about their baby girl, all the supposedly weird and wonderful aspects of pregnancy feel sinister. A blur of black-and-white residing in your body like a parasite? Your organs being pushed aside as it rotates, bulging out of your stomach? Some will say it’s “mommy brain,” but a mother’s intuition is never wrong. “I think Dr. Hindle did something,” she says, cautious of even her husband. “I think they’re in on it.” Seeking the help of a midwife (Zainab Jah), Lucy tries to find out just how Dr. Hindle complicated her pregnancy. Glazer, who’s currently expecting her first child, wrote the script herself along with John Lee, who directs. Use protection — False Positive is due June 24 on Hulu.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] FALSE POSITIVE – Hulu Drops Trailer for Ilana Glazer’s Thriller

Hulu has revealed the official poster and trailer at the Ilana Glazer thriller FALSE POSITIVE, which you can check out below. Let us know what you think because, boy, do we have all the thoughts!. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin...
MoviesPolygon

Hulu’s new movie False Positive has some serious Rosemary’s Baby vibes

Pregnancy can be terrifying under the best of circumstances, which makes it doubly scary when there’s something otherworldly going on. That’s the hook of Hulu’s new horror movie, False Positive. The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, finds a happy couple played by Ilana Glazer (Broad City) and Justin Theroux...
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Welcome to the pregnancy from hell in trailer for ‘False Positive’

Hulu has debuted a new trailer for its pregnancy thriller ‘False Positive’ and its enough to put any woman off having kids. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser remake is heading to Hulu

You wouldn’t be alone if you’d lost track of how many sequels to Clive Barker’s Hellraiser there have been since Doug Bradley’s Pinhead first terrified audiences back in 1987. Well, now there’s another to add to the list with the news that Spyglass Media are going back to the beginning to remake Hellraiser for Hulu.
TV & Videos411mania.com

Hulu Acquires David Bruckner’s Hellraiser Reimagining

Hulu is set to play around with the Lament Configuration, as they’ve acquired the rights to the upcoming Hellraiser reimagining. Bloody Disgusting reports that the streaming platform has picked up the rights to the film, which David Bruckner (The Ritual, V/H/S) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.
TV & VideosCollider

Here's What's Leaving Hulu in June 2021

It's always a good idea to keep an eye on which movies are about to leave your favorite streaming service. After all, it's never fun to settle in for that movie you've had on your watchlist, only to find that it's gone. With that in mind, we've got the full list of movies leaving Hulu in June, and there are a whole lot of good ones you might want to squeeze into your streaming lineup before they're gone.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in June

June promises to be a busy month at Hulu, which means Netflix isn't your only option for fresh entertainment. The Hulu streaming service is getting a huge batch of new movies and new seasons of TV favorites including Love, Victor, Dave and the show that brought you Framing Britney Spears, The New York Times Presents.
Celebritiesthecut.com

For Ryan O’Connell, Parker Posey and Popular Were ‘Everything’

Ryan O’Connell, the creator and star of Netflix’s Special, knows he’s something of a unicorn. “There was no gay disabled person working in Hollywood, so there was no reference point for anything that I was going to do,” O’Connell says of his culture-obsessed youth. Like many queer kids growing up in the ’90s, he found refuge in subversive indie cinema, Madonna, and winky shows like Popular.
New York City, NYPosted by
defpen

Trevante Rhodes To Play Mike Tyson In Hulu’s ‘Iron Mike’ Series

Mike Tyson is entering a new phase of his career and it may be just as exciting as his earlier phases. The former heavyweight champion hosts his own podcast, boxes part-time and is a regular at ringside. More recently, ABC profiled Tyson in a new documentary called The Knockout and Jamie Foxx is playing Tyson in the Amazon project. Now, Hulu is getting into the Tyson business.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Wanda Sykes, Jane Krakowski, Kenan Thompson and others: How to be funny in dark times

The pandemic affected everyone in ways large and small, but for those tasked with helping us laugh through the saddest year in recent memory, it was an odd mix of concern, precaution and silliness. Being in production wasn't always comfortable, but the six actors who gathered remotely for The Envelope's Comedy Roundtable were driven by the need to create in a time of anxiety.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Bob Odenkirk

Stream lover Wakefield, The Nevers, No Activity: what's new to Australian streaming in April. Plus new Australian mystery series the Tailings, Netflix’s latest serial killer drama, and a new season of totalitarian horrors from Gilead. The funniest thing Scott Aukerman: ‘Fart is the funniest word – and sound, and smell’