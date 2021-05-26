Italian Company Admits Guilt in Scheme to Evade
SAVANNAH, GA (STL.News) An Italian company has entered a guilty plea in a scheme to evade United States national security laws. GVA International Oil and Gas Services (GVA) pled guilty in U.S. District Court to violating the Export Control Act, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The plea subjects the company to a sentence of up to five years’ probation, along with significant fines and financial restitution.stl.news