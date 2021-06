EDEN, Idaho — Idaho State Police say one person has died and another was injured in a rollover crash on State Highway 25 in Eden. Troopers say 64-year-old Johnny Harral of Eden was westbound in a 1923 Ford just after 6 p.m. Saturday when he drove off the right shoulder and his vehicle rolled. Harral and his passenger, Jordan Tamcke, 22, of Twin Falls were both ejected from the vehicle. Police say they were not wearing seatbelts.