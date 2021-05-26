Andrews Eyecare Center Announces New Responsive Website

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. Daniel Shouhed, M.D. is one of the top robotic general surgeons in the country, with extensive experience in this advanced field. He is pleased to announce the launch of his practice and brand-new website. When it comes to gastrointestinal, metabolic and bariatric surgical expertise, Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a renowned expert. Whether patients need hiatal hernia repair, spleen surgery, weight loss surgery or a colectomy, Dr. Shouhed is able to use advanced robotic techniques to improve the accuracy of these procedures. Many of the procedures Dr. Shouhed offers can be performed using laparoscopic, minimally-invasive methods that can reduce the risk and recovery time for the patient. Some of the procedures Dr. Shouhed specializes in include gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, hernia repair, spleen and gallbladder surgery, colon and small intestine disorders, appendix removal and GI cancer surgery.