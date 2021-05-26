Cancel
Ontario, OR

OBITUARY: Deloris Mae Andersen

By The Enterprise
malheurenterprise.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeloris Mae Andersen, 85, passed away on May 19, 2021, in Ontario, Oregon. She was born in Tilden, Nebraska, on January 21, 1936, to Irvin and Clara Dahnke. The family moved to a farm near Ontario when she was 12. After graduating high school from Ontario, she began working for the phone company as a switchboard operator. In June 1956 she married Carlton Andersen. They would have been married 65 years next month. They purchased a farm between Ontario and Vale, where they milked cows, raised hay, corn and the boys. Over the years they added three more farms, which two of the sons continue to operate. She loved baking and baling hay. She was very active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. In the last couple years as her health declined, she looked forward to going home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

