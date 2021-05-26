Cancel
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott Statement On Legislative Session

STL.News
STL.News
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement about the legislative session:. “Some are trying to end the game before the time clock has run out. There’s still time remaining for the House and Senate to work together to get important conservative legislation to my desk. Members in both chambers need to be spending every minute of every day to accomplish that mission.”

stl.news
