Amherst, MA

Amherst councilors support rezoning for downtown parking garage

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST— The Town Council is setting the foundation for a privately developed parking garage, or one constructed in partnership with the town, at a downtown surface lot between North Pleasant and North Prospect streets. Councilors voted 11-2 Monday in favor of recommending rezoning the town-owned portion of the CVS Pharmacy...

www.gazettenet.com
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Hearing on building moratorium slated for Wednesday in Amherst

AMHERST — A six-month prohibition on issuing building permits for projects containing at least three dwelling units will be discussed at a joint public hearing by the Planning Board and Community Resources Committee this week. On Wednesday at 8 p.m., the panels will hold a virtual hearing on the moratorium...
Amherst, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Amherst assembling Homelessness and Rehousing Task Force

AMHEST – Town Manager Paul Bockelman, director of Senior Services Mary Beth Ogulewicz and others are working to establish a nine-person Homelessness and Rehousing Task Force to address those needs. The task force will make recommendations to Bockelman to ensure the operation of a seasonal shelter and explore the possibility...
Pelham, MAamherstbulletin.com

Pelham voters hit pause on leash law revisions

PELHAM — While many residents understand that dogs not under the voice control of their owners are a growing problem on public and private trails in Pelham, voters paused at revising the town’s leash law at Saturday’s annual Town Meeting. Voters spent 45 minutes discussing whether to modify the leash...
Amherst, MAamherstbulletin.com

Amherst registrars won’t review signatures on library petition

AMHERST — An effort to declare null and void the recent certification of signatures on a voter veto effort to put the $36.3 million Jones Library project to a town referendum has been rejected by the Board of Registrars. Board member Dee Shabazz asked that the board give itself the...
Amherst, MAamherstbulletin.com

Amherst health officials stick with downtown mask-wearing mandate into June

AMHERST — A mandate for wearing face coverings in Amherst center, in effect since Aug. 3, 2020, will continue into June. The Board of Health, at a recent special meeting, unanimously reaffirmed that masks must be worn by all people when downtown, even though Gov. Charlie Baker recently lifted the outdoor mask mandate, except in situations where individuals can’t keep six feet apart.
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/13/21 at 11:02 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Public Hearing of the Finance Committee on the FY22 Town Budget. General Public Comment. Consent Agenda.Resolution Opposing the Closure of the Gorse Children’s Center at Mount Holyoke College, Race Amity Day Annual Proclamation. Presentations and Discussion: Reparations for Amherst. Action Items: State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board Spraying, Water and Sewer Rates, Pomeroy Village Intersection, Referral of Proposed Amendment to Zoning Bylaw Section 5.011 – Accessory Dwelling Units, Referral of Proposed changes to Zoning Bylaw Section 3.3241 and Article 12 – Converted Dwelling, Approval of Audit Request for Proposals (RFP) Committee Charge, Referral of Energy and Climate Action Committee Charge. Committee and Liaison Reports. Approval of Minutes: 2/16/21, 5/3/2021, 5/7/2021. Town Manager Report. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the President 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Amherst Historical Commission to review demolition requests May 19

AMHERST — Multiple historic buildings, including a former auto repair garage and trucking terminal in North Amherst, and a 200-year-old home on Main Street, are in line to be demolished. The Historical Commission at its May 19 meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, will hold hearings under the demolition...
Amherst, MAamherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Barber-Just in running for Teacher of the Year

AMHERST — An Amherst Regional High School English teacher who pioneered a class on gay and lesbian literature in the late 1990s is one of 11 semifinalists to be Massachusetts Teacher of the Year for 2022. Sara Barber-Just, the English Department’s chairwoman, was recently notified about the honor, and Superintendent...
Amherst, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Amherst ending outdoor mask requirement for downtown

AMHERST — The town’s board of health on Thursday voted unanimously to end the outdoor face-covering requirement in downtown area on June 1 that has been in effect since August 2020. Gov. Charlie Baker last month lifted the outdoor requirement last month, effective April 30, along with the $300 fine...
Amherst, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Reparations for Amherst to speak at Town Council meeting

AMHERST – The Town Council has invited the community group Reparations for Amherst to discuss racial inequities at Monday’s meeting. Co-founders Michele Miller and Matthew Andrews will present their views with two other Amherst residents, Amilcar Shabazz and Barbara Love. The group has written a 39-page report, “Report on Anti-Black Racism and Black/White Disparities in the Town of Amherst.”
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Amherst town councilors to hear call for reparations committee

AMHERST — Groups that have been studying how to remedy racism toward Black residents, and researching racial injustice in Amherst over the town’s 212-year history, will call on the Town Council Monday to create a committee for providing reparations. Michele Miller, co-founder of the Reparations for Amherst group, said Thursday...
Hampshire County, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Shel Horowitz: Personal choices in Hadley

A recent Gazette article quotes Hadley’s new vaccine non-requirements (“Select Board creates new vaccine policy,” May 14) as “a personal choice.” Let’s be consistent here!. Is it a “personal choice” of town employees to put themselves in harm’s way because they are forced to be in indoor spaces with non-vaccinated...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
wamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Amherst, MAumass.edu

State Treasurer Goldberg to Speak to UMass Community

Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg will join the School of Public Policy for a conversation about the state's fiscal priorities and the challenges of budgeting during a pandemic on Monday, May 24, at 3:30 p.m. The event, which marks the kick-off of the summer session, is open to the UMass Amherst...
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Special meeting of the Town Council and Finance Committee - Public Hearing on the FY22 Budget

RECEIVED: 5/5/21 at 4:33 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to order. Public Hearing of the Finance Committee on the FY22 Town Budget - Charter Sec. 5.5(a). Residents are welcome to express their views for up to 3 minutes, at the discretion of the Town Council President, based upon the number of people who wish to speak. The regular Town Council meeting agenda will immediately follow the public hearing.
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Town Council Accepting Applications for Zoning Board of Appeals

The Town Council will be filling one impending vacancy for a three-year term, one vacancy to complete an unexpired term with one year remaining, and four impending vacancies for associate members each for a one-year term on the Zoning Board of Appeals and is seeking residents interested in serving on the board.
Amherst, MAamherstbulletin.com

Guest columnist Eric Broudy: The developer bear can wait

Please don’t buy Archipelago’s bogus arguments to build another residence, designed predominantly for students, in downtown Amherst. At the Planning Board’s May 5 meeting, Kyle Wilson of Archipelago Investments LLC, the developer of three multistory buildings in downtown, defended the construction of yet another — a 55-unit, five-story structure with a 1,300-square-foot retail space. This new building would be located between two other “dorms” — Kendrick Place and One East Pleasant — with the following arguments: