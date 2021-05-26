The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch TOP GUN “Mojave Desert”
During the digital edition of Watches & Wonders 2021, IWC presented two Big Pilot’s models in sand-coloured ceramic cases: the Big Pilot’s Watch TOP GUN “Mojave Desert” as well as a more complicated Perpetual Calendar model, which we covered in April. The Mojave Desert sand-coloured ceramic case theme took off in 2019 with a Pilot’s Watch Chronograph TOP GUN. Although the TOP GUN family has always favoured black ceramic cases, these two new references mark the first time IWC uses sand-coloured ceramic on a Big Pilot’s watch. We spent some hands-on time with the automatic model (Ref. IW506003), and this is what we found.monochrome-watches.com