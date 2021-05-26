Cancel
This 1970 Black Sabbath Debut Album Is Perfect For Your Angsty Preschooler

By Al Sotack
A 4-year-old is, at once, wonderful and frightening, like the great rock bands of history. People warn you about the terrible twos, the wild emotion, but the fearsome fours come out of nowhere and can scare the shit out of you. Nothing prepares you for the wily supervillain in training suddenly in your home or the dark schemes they’ve concocted. Suddenly all those major fourths laid gently over lilting rhythms are not enough and your little iconoclast demands art that challenges. A preschooler doesn’t want to be soothed. They want Black Sabbath.

