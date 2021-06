Evil Geniuses Spring Split was one of fairly reasonable expectations and result. Most people going into the season had EG around the fourth to fifth range. They had a strong roster on paper with some big offseason moves to get IgNar and Impact. And while not to be mean to Deftly, it was pretty public that EG wanted to get Lost from TSM. Unfortunately, with Doublelift retiring, they took him themselves. This left EG in an awkward spot. K1ng had an insanely high buyout, so they just went with their Academy ADC, Deftly. And while Deftly did a pretty solid job all around, pretty solid isn’t what EG are looking for.