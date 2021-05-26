Remembering George Floyd – One Year Later: The Evolution of a Momentous Injustice
May 25, 2020, is a day that millions of Americans and other global citizens who oppose injustices rooted in racism must remember. It is the day that George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in police custody, was murdered by a White police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., while three other officers with limited roles failed to intervene. The deadly encounter unfolded when officers were dispatched to a local food market, where Floyd, 46, allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill to the store’s cashier. What soon transpired landed Floyd in handcuffs, lying face down in the street with then-police officer Derek Chauvin’s left knee positioned on the Black man’s neck for over nine minutes.michiganchronicle.com