Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt & More Join ‘Sandman’ Cast As A John Constantine Link Is Revealed

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly-anticipated Netflix TV series, “Sandman,” is currently in production. And thus, we are finally learning more about the cast that will help bring Neil Gaiman’s critically-acclaimed comic book series to life on the streaming platform. Sure, we already had one batch of actors announced months ago, but this is a huge ensemble, and there were still massive roles that needed to be cast.

theplaylist.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Charles Dance
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Sanjeev Bhaskar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Film Series#Netflix Tv#Morpheus#Endless#Dc Comics#Howell Baptiste#Corinthian#Comic Book Series#Aka Dream#James Young#Comic Book Fans#Casting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceWebster County Citizen

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
TV & VideosInverse

Why Patton Oswalt needed Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.'

Patton Oswalt and M.O.D.O.K. have one thing in common: They both enjoy a good sit. Away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the lesser-known Marvel supervillain stars in his own adult-oriented clay animation series M.O.D.O.K., streaming May 21 on Hulu. Patton, the celebrated comedian and noted geek who once pitched his own Marvel/Star Wars crossover in a Parks & Recreation filibuster, lends his voice to the maniacal M.O.D.O.K. (“Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing,” in case you were wondering.)
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Sandman: Netflix Announces Casting for Neil Gaiman Series

The Sandman is coming to Netflix soon, and 12 actors have been cast in the series from Neil Gaiman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt have all been added to the cast which will take viewers to the Dreamworld.
MoviesComicBook

Patton Oswalt Defends Avengers' Easy Defeat of Thanos at the Beginning of Endgame

It's been over two years since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres, but that doesn't mean the movie still isn't a hot topic on social media. When the film's anniversary happened last month, some of the MCU stars took to Instagram and Twitter to honor the occasion. While many people are still showing the movie love, others are still pointing out problems they have with the plot. In fact, one person took to Twitter to call out an early scene in the movie, but some fans weren't having it. One such person was comedian and actor, Patton Oswalt, who jumped to the film's defense.
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Kyo Ra in The Sandman? Actress joins cast of Netflix series

As Netflix announces 12 new cast members for the upcoming series The Sandman, we explore who Kyo Ra will star as. On 26 May 2021, more A-List actors were confirmed as cast members of Netflix’s The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Patton Oswalt Wants To Be The MCU’s MODOK

We’ve been hearing for a long time that Marvel Comics’ Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing could be on his way to the company’s shared cinematic universe, with MODOK being linked to a number of projects over the years including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ant-Man 3, Avengers 5 and She-Hulk, but Patton Oswalt has beaten Kevin Feige to the punch.
TV SeriesCNET

DC Comics and Netflix reveal The Sandman cast, pronouns and all

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday, complete with personal pronouns for all the actors. Based on the classic adult comic written by Neil Gaiman, the series is headlined by Tom Sturridge, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (yes, that Lucifer).
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Shares Thoughts on His Characters & Casting

Earlier this week (with what we're sure was timed to get the intel out ahead of "Geeked Week" starting June 7), fans of The Sandman saw the series' already-impressive cast dials things up even further. Joining the previously-announced Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt were formally introduced as the newest members of comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation. And as expected, the casting news has led to a ton of excitement and a ton of discussion online.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman Explains His Thinking Behind The Sandman Casting Choices

Netflix’s take on The Sandman is shaping up to be something special. Neil Gaiman’s epic 90s comic series tells the story of the Endless, an immortal family who personify basic elements of reality. The lead character is the Lord of Dreams (aka Morpheus/Dream/The Sandman), whose tale stretches from the dawn of life up to the modern day.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Responds To ‘Sandman’ Casting Backlash By Confronting Toxic Fans On Twitter

How did you guys spend your long weekend? Did you hang out with friends and family? Perhaps, you just stayed inside and watched movies or read a book? Well, if you’re Neil Gaiman, acclaimed writer/novelist/TV producer, you took to Twitter to fight back against the toxic fandom that seems to be all up in arms about the casting of the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “Sandman.”
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with The Sandman comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation, Gaiman was rightfully explaining why he had "zero f**ks" to give to those taking issue with the casting of a Black actress as Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and having Desire (Mason Alexander Park) as non-binary. Thankfully, we're back to covering on some things he does have some "f**ks" to give- a quick update on casting as well as a look at how folks new to the "Sandman" fold can get caught up and know who's who and what's what before the series debuts.
TV & Videosbest-of-netflix.com

Neil Gaiman hits back at fans over ‘Sandman’ casting controversy

Sandman is the forthcoming Netflix series based on Neil Gaiman’s original comic book series of the same name and it sees the classic wizard of dreams escape incarceration and embark on a journey to reclaim his ‘lost equipment’. Gaiman himself has taken on an executive producer and co-writing role for...
MoviesDeadline

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: Shamier Anderson Joins Cast Of Lionsgate Sequel

Shamier Anderson has closed a deal to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest pic in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise in the works at Lionsgate. Anderson joins the recently added Donnie Yen and the female lead Rina Sawayama in the project, which is being directed by Chad Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.
TV Series/Film

The Quarantine Stream: Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ is Madcap Mayhem That Makes Perfect Use of Patton Oswalt

The Pitch: In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Patton Oswalt to Dissect Funny Exchanges With Wife in New Podcast

Executive produced by Starburns Audio's late CEO and co-founder Jason Smith, 'Did You Get My Text?' will get its first four episodes released on SiriusXM's Comedy Greats channel. AceShowbiz - Actor and funnyman Patton Oswalt has launched a new comedy audio series, based on the non-stop texts he and his...
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
TV & Videosshowbizjunkies.com

Neil Gaiman Takes ‘The Sandman’ Fans Behind the Scenes of the Series

Author Neil Gaiman begins the two-minute sneak peek behind the scenes of The Sandman series by describing it as “the story of the place that we go when we close our eyes at night.” Gaiman, who also serves as a co-writer and executive producer, is joined by cast members on the set to give fans a quick preview of the props, effects, and spectacular sets.