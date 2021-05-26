Duggan Announces Allocation For $400M American Recovery Act Funds
There’s $400 million at stake that could change the city of Detroit through federal American Recovery Act Funds (ARPA) shortly. On Tuesday, May 25, Mayor Mike Duggan held a virtual citywide community meeting where he outlined key areas of priority, which kick-offed a series of 25 community engagement meetings in 25 days to gather ideas and resident feedback on how to spend the money. A schedule of meetings, which will be open to any resident, will be posted early next week on the city’s website and updated as sessions are added, according to the city’s website.michiganchronicle.com