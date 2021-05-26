Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Duggan Announces Allocation For $400M American Recovery Act Funds

By Sherri Kolade
michiganchronicle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s $400 million at stake that could change the city of Detroit through federal American Recovery Act Funds (ARPA) shortly. On Tuesday, May 25, Mayor Mike Duggan held a virtual citywide community meeting where he outlined key areas of priority, which kick-offed a series of 25 community engagement meetings in 25 days to gather ideas and resident feedback on how to spend the money. A schedule of meetings, which will be open to any resident, will be posted early next week on the city’s website and updated as sessions are added, according to the city’s website.

michiganchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Federal Funding#Government Funding#Public Funding#Government Debt#American Recovery Act#City Council#Covid#Improve#America Rescue Plan#Pension Fund Payments#Mayor Mike Duggan#Necessary Funding#Expenditures#Arpa Funds#Money#Potential Deficit#Vital Resources#Meeting Notices#Community Engagement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Detroit, MIWWMT

Statewide survey to reveal Michiganders' perceptions on COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Protect Michigan Commission released results from a statewide survey about Michiganders' perceptions on COVID-19 vaccinations Monday. COVID-19: Find the latest news on the pandemic by visiting the coronavirus page. Members of the commission would discuss the results while marking the final day of the...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit breaks ground on $200M Joe Louis Greenway

Detroit — The city's $200 million Joe Louis Greenway took a step closer to becoming a reality Monday after officials broke ground on the project. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, government officials and community leaders launched the project's first phase of construction for the nearly 28-mile loop of pedestrian and bike paths.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...