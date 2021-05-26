Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Evil Next Door’ Trailer: A New Family Is Haunted By An Unknown Force In This Thriller Coming In June

By Valerie Thompson
theplaylist.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is it about domesticity that scares so many of us? The question is front and center once again in “The Evil Next Door.” While the film lures viewers with a promise of familial discomfort, the actual surprises come from something far more disturbing. This time, the creative team of Oskar Mellender and Tord Danielsson build upon the usual themes associated with introducing a new member to an already established family. In much the same context they’re also establishing the stark realities of the unknown through a nearby dwelling.

theplaylist.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Trailer#Family Time#Swedish#Evil#Theaters#Origins#Familial Discomfort#Domesticity#Director Danielsson#Entity#Unknown#Guldbagge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieshorrornews.net

Official Trailer – THE EVIL NEXT DOOR | Press Day June 22

Magnet Releasing will release THE EVIL NEXT DOOR in theaters and on demand June 25th, 2021. Written and Directed by Oskar Mellender and Tord Danielsson. New to her stepmom role Shirin moves into a duplex with her partner, Fredrik, and his son, Lucas. The new home feels like the right place to start becoming a family. But when Fredrik leaves for work, strange things are heard from the other, uninhabited side. Also, who is Lucas’ new friend?
TV Seriesava360.com

Evil Gets Haunting New Trailer For Season 2

The Paramount+ streaming service has released a haunting new trailer for Evil Season 2, the supernatural drama series co-created by writing team and couple Robert King and Michelle King (The Good Fight). Renewed for a second season way back in October 2019, the show weathered pandemic delays and will finally be coming back on June 20, jumping to the streaming service from CBS, where Season 1 aired.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Deep House’ Trailer Blends Aquatic Horror With a Haunted House Story

Get ready to go deep with the spooky, water-logged The Deep House. The new horror film from Inside filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo follows a pair of YouTubers who dive down into a sunken house only to discover they’re not alone. In other words, this sounds like a haunted house movie where the house is underwater, and that’s a neat […]
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Deep House Trailer Promises an Underwater Haunted House Horror Film

The discerning horror geeks among us have seen haunted house tropes applied to seemingly every setting imaginable. Haunted house in space? You’ve got Event Horizon. Haunted house below the surface of the Earth? As Above, So Below. Haunted house on an airplane? Flight 7500. There’s not much we haven’t seen, when it comes to finding a new locale for ghosts.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Full Trailer Released for M.Night Shyamalan’s Next Thriller ‘Old’

This past week, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller Old. Just from the preview, it’s anticipated to be a gripping tale filled with unexpected twists and turns. More of the narrative is shown to reveal a deeper story than just a family trip gone...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Thrilling Trailer for Bella Thorne in the New Thriller MASQUERADE – in Select Theaters, on Digital and On Demand July 30th

The Tense New Thriller Premieres on Digital, on Demand and in Select Theaters July 30, 2021 from Shout! Studios. Check out this trailer:. The tense and twisty home invasion thriller MASQUERADE, written and directed by Shane Dax Taylor (Isolation, Bloodworth, Close Range) premieres on digital, on demand and in select cinemas nationwide on July 30, 2021 from Shout! Studios. In the dark tale of truth and consequences Bella Thorne (Midnight Sun, Assassination Nation, Netflix’s The Babysitter franchise) leads a stellar cast of Alyvia Alyn Lind (Netflix’s Daybreak, Overboard), Skyler Samuels (The Gifted, American Horror Story) with Mircea Monroe (Book Club, Fifty Shades of Black) and Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead, Bates Motel). Eleven-year-old Casey (Lind) is home alone — until a group of intruders, led by Rose (Thorne), break in. They plan to steal her family’s priceless collection of artwork, but their wreckless ambition is outmatched only by Rose’s opportunism. Casey must struggle to survive as the stakes grow ever higher and the invaders prove themselves willing to stop at nothing to get what they want. A Production of Racer Entertainment, and A Shane Dax Taylor Film, MASQUERADE is produced by Steven Schneider (Glass, Insidious: The Lost Key), Shane Dax Taylor, and Kenneth Burke (Black Cadillac, Bloodworth).
MoviesCollider

New ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Trailer Shows the Next Generation of Baby Secret Agents

DreamWorks Animation has just released a new trailer for The Boss Baby: Family Business, which will be released simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters on July 2. The film is a sequel to 2017’s box office smash The Boss Baby and features the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Eva Longoria, and Jeff Goldblum. Just like its predecessor, this sequel is written by Michael Mccullers and directed by Tom McGrath.
Moviesfiz-x.com

New Trailer For The Horror Thriller WOE is Terrifying

Gravitas Ventures has unveiled a trailer to an upcoming horror thriller movie which is called Woe. The movie is based on siblings who uncover a secret including their father after his death. This secret is dark and frightful. In the movie, “One year after their father’s death, Charlie (Adam Halferty)...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

Watch: Trailer for cult thriller ‘SON’

Son is not just another scary movie about a mysterious cult. The trailer below shows that tension is one of the most important parts of the film. This does not mean there will not be any scares, however. It appears as if there will be enough shocks and blood to satisfy any horror fan.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller Reminiscence

Reminiscence almost feels like it could be two different movies and people would be okay with that, since it introduces a couple of situations that are quite a bit different but are bound to make some people feel a little anxious. In a future where Miami is slowly sinking as the sea continues to rise, it would appear that people have nothing to look forward to, so the idea is to give them something to look back on by developing a means to let people peer into the past. The only problem here, well, one among many really, is that upon falling for a woman that he’s mystified by, Nick Bannister eventually discovers she has a bit of a troubled past that includes criminal acts that might send him down a very dark path as he tries to find out who she is and why she’s done what she has. In a sense, this feels like another movie that’s bound and determined to give people the idea that looking into the past might be all well and good when it comes to remembering the pleasant and decent times, but the memory is an imperfect thing that might catch quite a bit but can also be altered by the perceptions of the individual.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Fear Street: New Trailer Promises A Bloody Good Time Next Month

Fear Street is coming to Netflix next month, and a new trailer for the three-film series debuted today, part of Netflix event Geeked Week. Based on the young adult novels by R.L. Stine, the adaptation for Netflix will consist of three films, all releasing in July. And while the young adult series was decidedly PG…that is not the case at all for these three films. Check out the full trailer for the trilogy down below.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

A Global Look at an Alien Invasion in First Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Invasion'

"Until today, all these signs… Maybe this is the point. It's the point to all of this… We would finally have our stand." Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for a thrilling new sci-fi series titled Invasion, that is "inspired" by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds". It's not an adaption, per se, but takes that idea and expands into something completely new and exciting. "Hold on to your humanity." Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. A chilling teaser. The first three episodes will debut in October, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Which is a smart strategy for a show like this that will likely have big reveals each new episode. I'm intrigued that they made a new War of the World series without anyone knowing?! This looks damn good so far. Fire it up.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Netflix reveals terrifying trailer for the Fear Street trilogy

’90s kids grew up with R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series but the famed children’s horror author also had a less popular and much darker franchise: Fear Street, which was targeted towards teens who could tolerate reading about people being murdered in gruesome ways. If you were one of those teens who dared to be spooked by Fear Street, you’re in luck: Netflix is releasing three Fear Street movies this summer.
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Trailer For Shudder's Creepy Cult Horror Thriller SON

Shudder has shared another trailer for its disturbing-looking new cult horror thriller Son. The story centers on a mother and her son who are being terrorized by a cult that they used to be members of. In the process, something evil is awakened in the boy. Son was written and...