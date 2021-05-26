ReEntry Stories: Expanding Creativity

As a creative introvert, my art is a part of me, yet I don’t want to be seen. I have always been a creative person, immersing myself in art, music, theater, writing, and the like. Encouraged at an early age to foster my love of drawing, I ultimately ended up majoring in studio art and as of now I mostly concentrate on acrylic paintings and nature photography. For me, solitude is crucial for my creative mind and, as an introvert, I thrive in my alone time to be a creative thinker. I am always dedicated to my innovative goal, not the “fortune and glory” of my ingenious acts, so to speak. However, sometimes my life as a creative introvert is full of contradictions — no matter how hard I try to market myself in an extroverted world, I always seem to fall short.