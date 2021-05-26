LIFT Wisconsin Launches Criminal Record Clearing Tool

Milwaukee - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) announced Monday that it is launching a bilingual COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education campaign supported by two grants from the State of Wisconsin. The effort, dubbed Protect. Every. Body. will include information about the vaccine in PPWI health centers and on the organization's website and social media channels as well as outreach by PPWI Promotores de Salud, or community health workers, who work with Spanish speaking communities. The campaign is intended to be person-centered and culturally-responsive while supporting individuals with their own health behavior and health care decision-making. PPWI will address patient and community concerns about the vaccine and provide accurate information along with local resources for vaccine access.