Wisconsin State

LIFT Wisconsin Launches Criminal Record Clearing Tool

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 12 days ago

New online tool helps Wisconsin residents proactively find and resolve. legal issues through the use of public data. “Every person leaving incarceration should have housing, the opportunity at a decent job, and health care. A person’s conviction history should not unfairly exclude them from employment, occupational licenses, access to credit, public benefits, or the right to vote. Certain criminal records should be expunged and sealed so people can overcome their past.”

communityjournal.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
