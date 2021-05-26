LIFT Wisconsin Launches Criminal Record Clearing Tool
New online tool helps Wisconsin residents proactively find and resolve. legal issues through the use of public data. “Every person leaving incarceration should have housing, the opportunity at a decent job, and health care. A person’s conviction history should not unfairly exclude them from employment, occupational licenses, access to credit, public benefits, or the right to vote. Certain criminal records should be expunged and sealed so people can overcome their past.”communityjournal.net