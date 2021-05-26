Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Counting Crows' buzzworthy new single has San Antonio references

By Madalyn Mendoza
MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears have passed since the Counting Crows released new music, but they didn't forget the Alamo in that time. "Butter Miracle, Suit One" is the band's new four-track release. It's the first since 2014, when Somewhere Under Wonderland debuted. "Elevator Boots," the first single, is the story about the life on the road which winds through San Antonio.

