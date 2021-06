Eclipse Seasons: Within the past month we in the Carolinas have experienced the very beginning of a total lunar eclipse followed two weeks later by a quick glimpse of the partial phase of an annular solar eclipse. Eclipses group together on the calendar every year. It is common for solar eclipses to be preceded and/or followed by lunar eclipses. Astronomers label these times “eclipse seasons.” Each calendar year there are two eclipse seasons and some years a part of a third. We just experienced the first eclipse season of 2021 with the lunar eclipse on May 26 followed by the solar eclipse on June 10. In the second eclipse season of 2021 we will have a partial lunar eclipse on November 19 and a total solar eclipse on December 4. The November lunar eclipse will be visible from the Carolinas in its entirety after midnight. But, to view the December solar eclipse, buy your tickets for that Antarctica cruise you have always wanted to experience.