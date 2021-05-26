‘Sweet Tooth’: Jim Mickle Presents The Post-Apocalypse Through The Optimistic, Joyous Eyes Of A Boy With Antlers [Review]

There comes a time in a child’s life when they’re invited to hang with the big kids and it changes everything. These early encounters with teenagers can be intimidating and even frightening if the kid isn’t ready, introducing dangerous aspects of life that come with expanded freedom. For me, this was a teenage sleepover at a neighbor’s house when I was in the fifth grade, accompanied by my sisters in high school. The thrill of staying up late and saying curse words was snuffed out during a VHS viewing of Scream, which scared me so much I would get chills every time I walked past the front door at night, sprinting up the stairs to my bedroom. Being with older kids showed me things I wasn’t comfortable with and tested my limits, and Gus goes through a similar experience with the Animal Army in “Secret Sauce.”