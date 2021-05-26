Cancel
‘Sweet Tooth’: Jim Mickle Presents The Post-Apocalypse Through The Optimistic, Joyous Eyes Of A Boy With Antlers [Review]

By Charles Barfield
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you picture the post-apocalypse in your mind, hellish imagery from “Mad Max,” “The Walking Dead,” “Children of Men,” and “Snowpiercer” are often evoked. Decimated buildings, endless war amongst survivors, and grungy people in clothing stained with sweat, dirt, and blood; it’s a cruel, dog-eat-dog environment that always feels hostile. However, in Netflix’s new heartfelt, utterly enjoyable fairy tale series, “Sweet Tooth,” the post-apocalypse is refreshingly less inhospitable and dour. While it’s definitely not a completely fun-filled utopia, it is an antidote to the grimdark worlds we usually see in apocalyptic fantasy and one brimming with love, hope, beauty, and, well, sweet treats.

