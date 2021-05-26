Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 26

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ds6tX_0aCB0vfo00
Credit: Bring Me The News

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 438 new cases and 12 new deaths.

The state's death toll is 7,393 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 59.8% (4,422) were residents of long-term care.

Through May 23, the state reported that 2,871,544 people have received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 2,524,113 people have completed their vaccine series. Percent of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 21%
  • 16-17: 42%
  • 18-49: 53%
  • 50-64: 69%
  • 65+: 89%
  • Total population: 52%

Forty-five (45) percent of Minnesota's total population has completed the vaccine series. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through May 25, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 364. Of those hospitalized, 90 people were in intensive care and 274 were receiving non-ICU treatment.

Here's how Minnesota's hospital admissions have progressed since Mar. 7.

  • Mar. 7: 223 (177 non-ICU, 46 ICU)
  • Mar. 13: 255 (194 non-ICU, 61 ICU)
  • Mar. 20: 324 (246 non-ICU, 78 ICU)
  • Mar. 27: 356 (264 non-ICU, 92 ICU)
  • Apr. 2: 439 (337 non-ICU, 112 ICU)
  • Apr. 8: 595 (461 non-ICU, 134 ICU)
  • Apr. 14: 699 (531 non-ICU, 168 ICU)
  • Apr. 20: 676 (483 non-ICU, 193 ICU)
  • Apr. 26: 641 (457 non-ICU, 184 ICU)
  • May 2: 576 (421 non-ICU, 155 ICU)
  • May 9: 481 (348 non-ICU, 133 ICU)
  • May 17: 440 (328 non-ICU, 112 ICU)
  • May 24: 368 (272 non-ICU, 96 ICU)
  • May 25: 364 (274 non-ICU, 90 ICU)

Testing and positivity rates

The 438 positive results in Wednesday's update were from 18,984 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 2.30%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 3.35%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely reopen the economy. That 5% threshold is based on total positives divided by total tests.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 9,864,050 (up from 9,845,392)
  • People tested: 4,234,616 (up from 4,229,117)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 2,871,544 (up from 2,863,354)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 2,524,113 (up from 2,512,458)
  • Positive cases: 599,909 (up from 599,477)
  • Deaths: 7,393 – 410 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,381)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 587,692 (up from 586,968)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid 19#State Department#Health Department#Mdh#Johns Hopkins University#Vaccine Series#Probable Deaths#Vaccine Progress#Intensive Care#Hospitalizations#Non Icu Treatment#Population#Age Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 27 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 10 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Washington StateOlympian

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 693 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday. Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 437,677 and 5,801 deaths. Those numbers are up from 436,984 and 5,789 deaths as of Tuesday. The case total includes 24,315 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota's COVID-19 case positivity rate continues to decline

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death attributed to the disease Tuesday. MDH’s latest COVID-19 situation report contains data analyzed and reported out as of Sunday, May 31. MDH did not update their data on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Maine Statepenbaypilot.com

May 30 update: Midcoast adds four new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,130 cases,...
Davidson County, TNasafenashville.org

MPHD Daily COVID-19 Update for May 27

Metro Public Health Department officials announced today 92,260 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County. There have been nine new probable cases in the past 24 hours. Probable cases refer to those that have supporting epidemiological and clinical evidence that a COVID-19 infection has occurred, regardless of test...
Minnesota Statepinejournal.com

2 Northland schools added to Minnesota's COVID-19 outbreak list

Two Northland schools were added to the Minnesota Department of Health's outbreak list Thursday. A school building is put on the list if it reports five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in a building while infectious during a two-week reporting period. The building is removed after 28 days of no new positive tests.
Minnesota Statebizjournals

CDC gives Minnesota over $29M to fight Covid disparities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given $29,384,203 to the Minnesota Department of Health and the city of Minneapolis Health Department to help them fight Covid-related health disparities. The funding is part of a $2.25 billion investment across the country. Up to 108 health departments are expected to...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Libraries across Minnesota expand in-person services as COVID pandemic wanes

After a year of minimal and modified operations due to COVID-19, some of the state's biggest library systems are reopening, moving closer to a resumption of normal services. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries are here for people to reconnect, learn, and find joy in being together in community with neighbors after a year in which distance has been the norm," said St. Paul Library Director Catherine Penkert in an announcement Wednesday.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 121 new cases; 8 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Thursday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 460,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 121 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 0.95%, no change since Wednesday morning; 8...
Hill County, MTHavre Daily News

State and local COVID-19 update, May 27, 2021

Another COVID-19-related death occurred in Hill County, Hill County Health Department reported Wednesday. That is the county’s 45th COVID-19-related death. The health department reported 3 new cases, 1,997 total, 5 active, 1 active hospitalization. Rocky Boy Health Center, also reported on either Chouteau or Hill County numbers, reported a new...
Public HealthArkansas Online

State covid hospitalizations start to climb

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 rose Wednesday by double-digits for the second day in a row, while the state's count of cases rose by 201. The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by two, to 5,854. "Today’s report...
Colorado StateDenver Channel

Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 31-June 6, 2021

More than 542,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 30,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado. Latest updates:. Monday, May 31. 4:20...