We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. Over the coming years, United Airlines will take delivery of well over 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, split between the 737 MAX 8, 737 MAX 9, and 737 MAX 10. While the airline is already flying the 737 MAX 9, United will commence service with the 737 MAX 8 in July. We now have more details about what we should expect from the interiors of these planes, and I’m impressed.