The Sedona International Film Festival is ramping up preparations for a scaled down 27th annual event, scheduled for June 12–20. “Everything related to the coronavirus pandemic is moving in the right direction and we’re seeing more people returning to the types of activities, though still on a limited basis, that we all considered ‘normal’ before COVID-19 became part of our lexicon,” said executive director Pat Schweiss. “We certainly made the right decision to postpone and we’re excited about new opportunities and features we can incorporate into the Festival because the weather will be perfect. We’re also adding a virtual component for film lovers who would prefer to watch films from the comfort of their homes.”