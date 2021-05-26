Cancel
PIN REFERENCE: Adafruit ItsyBitsy nRF52840 #PrettyPins

By PhilB
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a pin reference for the Adafruit ItsyBitsy nRF52840 Express in PNG format. A PDF vector version resides in the corresponding PCB repository on GitHub. When you need more than just a pin number for simple input or output, diagrams like these reveal a board’s hardware peripheral multiplexing options — PWM outputs, analog channels, SPI ports and so forth.

