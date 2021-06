Terrebonne General Health System recognized Dr. Richard Abben, Electrophysiologist, as the recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award. The prominent Golden Stethoscope Award publicly recognizes a Terrebonne General physician for his or her exceptional level of professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians. Nominations can be made by physicians, employees, patients, and volunteers and recognizes two physicians a year.