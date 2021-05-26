Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Supervisor Jim Desmond: San Diego County is Being Taken Advantage of

kusi.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Government is taking advantage of San Diego County and it shows no sign of stopping. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been briefed on the situation at our Southern Border. After seeing the heartbreaking pictures of kids in cramped quarters and the increased risk of being sexually trafficked, I’ve been deeply troubled by many aspects. After learning that the State and the Federal Government are also refusing to test those entering the United States for COVID-19, I’m worried for the safety of our entire region.

www.kusi.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The Federal Government#State#The White House#May Board#American Citizens#The Us Tax Court#Compassionate San Diegans#Southern#Medicare Hearings#Social Security Hearings#Untested Migrants#Businesses#Behavioral Health#Detained Immigrants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...
El Cajon, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

El Cajon council is microcosm of vaccination debate

After meticulously and accurately recounting the significant benefits of coronavirus vaccination, and all of the reasons why people still might choose not to get the shot, El Cajon City Councilman Steve Goble came to a sobering conclusion. The time for convincing grows short. Falling infection and hospitalization rates, better treatment...
San Diego County, CAKPBS

San Diego County Reports 108 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

San Diego County public health officials have reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 279,098 and the death toll to 3,742. A total of 130 people were hospitalized according to Sunday's report. There were 39 patients reported Sunday in intensive care units. There are 44 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.
San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

South County Happenings, May 16

City councils: Chula Vista, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Coronado, 4 p.m. Tuesday; Imperial Beach, 5 p.m. Wednesday; National City, 6 p.m. Tuesday. School boards: Chula Vista Elementary School District, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Coronado Unified School District, 4 p.m. Thursday, San Diego Unified School District, 4:15 p.m. Thursday. IB Mayor presents community...
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.
Del Mar, CAkusi.com

SANDAG begins next phase Of Del Mar bluff emergency repairs

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The next phase of emergency repairs began Monday morning on the Del Mar Bluffs, where a bluff collapse occurred in late February, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs...