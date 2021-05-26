Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot's life

By Independent TV
The Independent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf he's not airborne, there's a good chance you will find 97-year-old John Billings at his home airport in Luray, Virginia. A recent heart attack prevents him, for now, from piloting solo, but he still routinely flies his Cessna four-seater when a co-pilot can join him. A lifetime of flying, going back to his days as a 21-year-old bomber pilot in Italy and then flying secret missions with the Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the CIA is recounted in “Special Duties Pilot,” an autobiography scheduled for release next month by Pen and Sword Books.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Cessna#Cia#Twa#The Secret#Pen And Sword Books#Austrian#Nazi#Royal Air Forces#Falls Church#American#The Oss Society#Eastern Airlines#Angelflight#Operation Greenup#Flying#Special Duties Pilot#Secret Missions#Solo#Spies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airplane
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
News Break
World War II
Related
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missourians remember two WWII fighter pilots with new biographies

Two recent biographies draw out the lives of Missourians who made names for themselves in the cockpits of fighter planes. The lower-ranking but perhaps better-known of the two is — as the subtitle of “Absolutely Fearless” puts it — “Raymond H. Littge, Missouri’s Top Scoring WWII Fighter Pilot Ace.”. In...
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

Artillery officer from Hazleton's elite recounts WWII career in memoir

May 31—U.S. Army Capt. Alvan Markle III pounded on a explosive, 360-pound shell stuck in the barrel of an artillery gun while his men took cover. Ice at the bottom of the projectile kept it from seating in the Howitzer one night in December 1944 in Brenig, Germany. Markle lived...
Weirton, WVIntelligencer

Weirton Soldier Killed in World War II Now Accounted For, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Says

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that Army Pfc. John J. Sitarz, 19, of Weirton, killed during World War II, has been accounted for. In November 1944, Sitarz was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Germeter, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest, when he was declared missing in action on Nov. 2. Sitarz could not be recovered because of the on-going fighting, and his status was changed to killed in action on Nov. 3, 1945.
MilitaryWinston-Salem Journal

Ask SAM: Remembering D-Day

Today is the 77th anniversary of D-Day, known more formally as Operation Overlord and the invasion component of it was Operation Neptune. It was the invasion by the Allied troops of the European continent during World War II. The invasion was the beginning of the end of Nazi occupation of Europe.
MilitaryNavy Times

A look back at D-Day

By early June 1944 the Allies were poised for offensives on all fronts in World War II. As the British prepared to retake Burma from the Japanese, the Americans steamed toward the Marianas, Soviet forces positioned themselves for a massive offensive into Belorussia and another into Finland, and Allied armies were about to retake Rome.
Militaryhistorynet.com

Dauntless Forever: The Dive Bomber That Changed the Course of World War II

The “slow but deadly” Douglas SBD dive bomber employed 1930s technology and tactics to turn the tide in the Pacific War. Name the most effective American bombers of World War II and you’ll certainly come up with the B-17, B-24 and B-29, maybe the twin-engine B-25, but how many will think to include the little Douglas SBD Dauntless on the list? The Dauntless dive bomber flew almost entirely over the Pacific, and there it did more to win the war than any other bomber type, even including the Superfort’s two atom bomb missions. Yet of the 35 U.S. types that flew major combat in WWII, none was as old-fashioned and low-tech as the SBD.
MilitaryThe Post and Courier

Commentary: The hidden lesson of D-Day

There are many lessons we can learn from the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944, that began the liberation of Europe in World War II. The bravery of our soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, to fight against Nazi Germany comes to mind first. There is also the extraordinary leadership and planning of this massive invasion that in the months to come defeated the Nazis. My father was part of this U.S. force with his Army Engineers unit.
MilitaryThe Spokesman-Review

Revisiting ‘Band of Brothers’ on the anniversary of D-Day

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces launched a counter invasion of northern France, approaching Normandy by sea and, for the first time, by parachute. Based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s 1992 nonfiction book of the same name, Steven Spielberg’s 2001 HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers” is a dramatized account of the exploits and heroism of the U.S. Army airmen assigned to Easy Company of 101st Airborne Division during World War II.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

These Sailors Releasing Their Shipmates' Bodies Into The Sea Is Worth Thinking Of This Memorial Day

USS Intrepid's darkest day is a reminder of how so many gave so much. When you are in the media business covering a very specific topic set you can't help feel the false impression at times that you have seen most of what there is to be seen. But once in a while a new bit of information or a photo will really grab you. This was the case on Saturday while scrolling through Twitter. The photo above popped up and it just made me freeze and stare. The TV in the background seemed to go quiet. I felt transported. The image was uniquely heartbreaking, sailors releasing their fellow sailors overboard in white body bags—a mass burial at sea that somehow looked like another day on the job for the almost child-like faces tasked with such a solemn deed, but you knew that was anything but the case. These were battle-hardened men long before their time.