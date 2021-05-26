Mission: Impossible 7 Director Christopher McQuarrie Responds After Casting Rumors Swirl
Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise will have a lot to look forward to when Mission: Impossible 7 comes along next summer. We've seen Tom Cruise riding motorcycles off mountains and fighting on trains. New stars like Hayley Atwell will be joining the cast and characters from past films will be making big returns. There's a lot we still don't know about what the next two Mission: Impossible movies will bring us, but one thing we apparently do know is that the movies will not include a massive star of Bollywood.