Celebrities

Seth Rogen Tells Comedians to Quit Whining About Cancel Culture

By Nina Corcoran
Consequence
Consequence
 12 days ago

Seth Rogen has spent his career cracking jokes about everything from prepubescent struggles to political stereotypes, and most of it is quite literally captured on film. It may come as a surprise, then, that Rogen is distancing himself from fellow comedians who believe cancel culture will be the death of their industry. In a new interview with Good Morning Britain, Rogen said that he’s accepted some jokes in his older movies have aged poorly because that’s “the nature of comedy,” not “cancel culture.”

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
