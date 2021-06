Of all the household chores we do, one of the trickiest is window cleaning. If a smudge of dirt or smear of residue remains on your window, it’s hyper-visible from some angle or another because of the window’s clear surface. So when it comes to finding cleaning tips that actually work, you might think the solution is to stock up on heavy-duty store-bought cleaning products. But as with many other cleaning tasks, natural cleaning products are sometimes just as good, or even better—while being healthier for the environment as well as your budget. Read on to see professional cleaning experts’ suggestions for homemade window cleaners that really work.