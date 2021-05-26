KDHE ends boil water advisory for southwest Manhattan

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment ended the boil water advisory for southwest Manhattan on late Wednesday morning.

KDHE said the samples tested Wednesday came back safe and indicated no bacteria or contamination in the water.

Officials on Tuesday afternoon advised residents in the southwestern portion of the city to boil water before consumption after three water main breaks. The breaks caused a drop in pressure in the water system, which officials said could’ve contaminated the water. The city government sent water samples to KDHE, which issued the boil water advisory at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

An estimated 4,700 people were impacted by the advisory.