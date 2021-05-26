Cancel
San Diego, CA

OB Pier partially reopens ahead of Memorial Day

By Mark Saunders
ABC 10 News KGTV
 24 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Ocean Beach Pier partially reopened to visitors on Friday, after being closed for months after high surf battered and damaged portions of the pier's railing.

The pier has been undergoing repairs since the January storm. Crews have made immediate repairs to make a portion of the pier safe for the public, including several new railings and repairs to service lines for the pier's cafe, according to the city.

City Council President Jennifer Campbell said upon reopening on May 28, the public will be allowed access up to and including the bait shop and cafe, and only emergency vehicles will be allowed when necessary. The pier will close during periods of very high tide.

"Today’s announcement is a great step forward for the local community and for visitors who come to enjoy this San Diego landmark," Campbell said in a release. "Although the pier will only be partially re-opened, I look forward to working with Mayor Gloria and the community to create a path forward for a long-term solution."

RELATED: End may be near for Ocean Beach Pier, report says

The OB pier has largely been shuttered since high surf damaged parts of the railing in January. Prior to that, the pier was reopened in June 2020 after, again, closing due to damage from another storm.

A longer-term plan for the future of the pier is still in the works.

Campbell said a community working group is being developed to allow the community to provide input on the future of the pier. The OB Town Council will also hold a listening session about the pier on Wednesday.

While the repairs will allow the pier to partially reopen, a recent report warns that the pier is in need of desperate rehabilitation . The report said the pier "has reached the end of its service life," and pointed out that the pier's pilings have significant breakage and there's severe damage to the piling caps.

The report warns that the city's repairs won't stop degradation and estimates the necessary fixes would cost $30 to $50 million. Tearing down and replacing the pier would cost $40 to $60 million, the report added.

