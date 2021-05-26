ROKIT Healthcare’s bioprinting-based diabetic foot treatment kit registered as a U.S. FDA medical device
ROKIT Healthcare has completed registration of its Dr. INVIVO-based diabetic foot treatment with the U.S. FDA and has successfully completed clinical studies in the U.S. Since 2019, the company has conducted clinical studies in India, Korea and Turkey, and based on the most recent study results in the U.S., the treatment has shown promising results in all of the study patients with no side effects.3dprint.com