ROKIT Healthcare’s bioprinting-based diabetic foot treatment kit registered as a U.S. FDA medical device

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A problem with America’s way of delivering healthcare is that it asks patients to put a price on hope. In part because the sick, or their insurers, are free to overpay for procedures and drugs that may not be useful or necessary, the country shells out more than most developed nations, without always getting better results. Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, is an example of the “do whatever it takes” medical dilemma.