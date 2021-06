A bizarre end to Phillies' road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was the final afternoon of a 10-day road trip for the Phillies and things got weird. The result of the game, a 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays, almost seemed secondary to the goings-on of the day ... until the top of the ninth. The Phillies, down eight runs at one point in this game, pulled within two with runners on the corners, two outs and Bryce Harper up in the ninth.