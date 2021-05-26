Launcher 3D Prints First LOX Turbopump for Rocket Engine Using VELO3D’s Sapphire

Retro computer and 3D printing enthusiasts looking for a project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in a new Callisto II project published to the Hackaday and Thingiverse websites by creator “Pigeonaut”. The 3D printed retro computer requires no screws no glue and snaps together, offering an easy way to create a full-sized retro inspired computer you can print on a Prusa 3D printer or similar. Check out the video below to learn more about the project which uses a 4:3 ratio 8-inch CRT display and is equipped with a full mechanical keyboard as well as a access hatch to easily modify and configure the on-board hardware.