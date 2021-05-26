Launcher 3D Prints First LOX Turbopump for Rocket Engine Using VELO3D’s Sapphire
As one of the fastest rising 3D printing solution providers for the space industry, VELO3D has helped many startups adopt additive manufacturing (AM) technology to strengthen their design and manufacturing operations. One of those companies is Launcher, a developer of high-performance rockets designed to deliver small, remote-controlled satellites to orbit. The key to Launcher’s strategy is its E-2 engine – currently in active development – which is expected to be optimized for mass production and low cost.3dprint.com