Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Gucci's First-Ever NFT Is Expensive AF

Highsnobiety
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGucci is all-in on virtual luxury. The Italian fashion house recently dipped its toe into digital fashion with its Sneaker Garage and an expansion of its Roblox partnership that incited some very wild scalping from secondhand resellers. Now, as Gucci expands its centenary "Aria" celebration, its next move is to delve deeper into the online-only art form known as the NFT.

www.highsnobiety.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Nam June Paik
Person
Jenny Holzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalping#Fashion House#Art Form#Digital Fashion#Luxury Fashion#Italian Fashion#Digital Video#Nft#Unicef Usa#Covax#Roblox#Sovereignty Nft Sale#Digital Offerings#Sneaker#Glossy 4k Video#Runway#Virtual Luxury#Clip#Secondhand Resellers#Ethereal Sound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
Related
Designers & CollectionsFast Company

Everyone from Gucci to Louis Vuitton is betting big on digital fashion. Here’s why they should proceed with caution

Against a cliffside backdrop with lush greenery, DressX cofounder Daria Shapovalova models an expertly tailored denim jumpsuit with horn buttons and brass trimmings. Made by Soorty, a manufacturer that produces denim for major brands such as Calvin Klein and Zara, her jumpsuit is one of hundreds of thousands of garments made in their factories in Pakistan this year. While research has shown that denim production is one of the most polluting and resource-intensive activities in the fashion industry, Shapovalova’s particular garment doesn’t carry the same weight. Her jumpsuit is purely digital—created through software to be showcased on platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat.
Beauty & FashionMic

We're obsessed with Lil Yachty's gender neutral nail polish

Back in December, a West Texas teenager was punished with in-school suspension for going to class with painted fingernails. You see, the Clyde High School student handbook prohibits boys from wearing makeup and nail polish. Trevor Wilkinson took his plight to social media and Change.org, where his petition to destigmatize nail art for dudes earned over 400,000 signatures.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

30 Buzzy Asian-Owned Fashion Brands To Shop This Month & Beyond

In the age of social media, consumerism (or putting your money where your mouth is) is one of the best approaches to supporting the diverse people that are both in your network and beyond it. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and one crucial way to celebrate how these communities have enriched the United States culture is by supporting the Asian-American designers and other Asian fashion industry players who are doing something exciting. Of course, there are well-known designers who have made long-lasting marks in this space — Phillip Lim, Joseph Altuzarra, and Vera Wang to name a few. But today, consider shopping for your next on-trend jewelry piece or summer dress from the up-and-coming names, below, who are making a splash.
Designers & Collectionspurseblog.com

Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2021 Collection is Here

Earlier this year Louis Vuitton debuted its Pre-Fall 2021 collection in stunning images that showcased a colorful new direction for the brand. The collection focused on change and transformation, which Ghesquière took on himself after a year filled with so much uncertainty. While change has been a theme for so...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

A24 Is Reportedly Launching a Beauty Brand

Euphoria hive, we have a treat for you. A24, the production house behind HBO’s hit show and other projects like Minari, is reportedly launching a beauty brand called Rules Beauty – likely a reference to Euphoria's Jules and Rue. An entertainment company launching a beauty brand might seem strange but...
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Helena & Justine Stand Out in Off-White Eyewear Summer 2021 Campaign

Off-White focuses on accessories with its summer 2021 eyewear campaign featuring supermodel Helena Christensen, model and actress Justine Biticon, and musician Lil Dre. Photographed by Tanya and Zhenya Posternak, the studio images showcase sleek and angular silhouettes. Designs range from neon pink to bright yellow and classic white hues. Styled...
Designers & CollectionsVice

Hunter Schafer is the new face of Prada

Still getting your breath back after seeing Hunter Schafer SLAY the runway at Mugler last month? Well, sorry girls, prepare to get winded again when you see her as the new face of Prada!! That’s right, Euphoria’s Jules is the star of the Milanese house’s latest moving image campaign for its iconic Galliera bag, directed by none other than Xavier Dolan.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Louis Vuitton’s Stephen Sprouse Collaboration Turns 20—And Is Still One of the Best Logo Hacks Around

I’ve been thinking a lot about logos, which is odd because logos are not particularly “in” or “cool” right now. The sly, ironic stamps of graphic approval that colored Balenciaga and Moschino runways circa 2015 have given way to smaller, more intimate statements of branding: A Gucci monogram septum ring, a Prada triangle earring, a stocking in Versace’s new interlock key print. Younger designers working to establish their own, more contemporary heritage brands don’t even have logos that I can easily conjure: Christopher John Rogers I associate more with the colors of a rainbow than the sans-serif text on his labels. Ditto for Eckhaus Latta, which stirs images of denim and lap-band tees—not branding—in my mind, and Conner Ives, a young American upstart already christened by the Met’s Costume Institute, has no logo to think of. The diminishing of the logo as a key brand device has a lot to do with wealth, class, and social strata—after the economic boom of the 2010s, those who will come out the pandemic richer may be more hesitant to flaunt it.
Makeupthezoereport.com

Valentino's First Makeup Collection Is Here, And It's So Luxurious

It’s been 61 years since Valentino Garavani first formed the house of Valentino, introducing the world to the designer’s opulent take on classic Italian style: lush florals, sophisticated silhouettes, and, of course, lots of signature red pieces. Even now, anyone who chooses a garment from the label makes the choice to stand out, to express themselves in a way that’s distinctly human without sacrificing glamour — that’s the Valentino way. And today, getting the brand’s instantly recognizable aesthetic is widely available with the upcoming release of Valentino’s first-ever makeup collection.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

“Fashion Cannot Survive Long In An Exclusively Virtual Form”: Giorgio Armani Is Returning To The Physical Runway

When Giorgio Armani decided to disinvite the guests to his womenswear show back on 23 February 2020, as a Covid precaution, there were plenty of people in Milan who thought he was being overcautious. Some even scoffed. As we all now know, however, the designer was instead demonstrating that his foresight is not limited to fashion – and in doing so acted as the canary in the coal mine for the entire industry. That Armani show was the very first Covid-enforced digital presentation of many, many, many others that have followed in the 452 (plus) days since. During that time much has changed, but one thing noted in that review remains as true as ever: “Digital media has become a key transmitter of fashion, but nothing really compares to being there.”
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Dani Michelle x Tradesy Partnership Has So Many Items Kendall Jenner Would Wear

In the world of fashion, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle is always in tune with the latest trends and one-of-a-kind finds. After all, she’s made a name for herself by styling some of the most fashionable models and reality stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Shanina Shaik. Now, she’s sharing her keen eye and trade secrets for fashionable finds with everyone else. Michelle has partnered with Tradesy to curate a 128-piece collection of vintage designer pieces and contemporary items. Founded in 2012, Tradesy is a fully automated fashion marketplace that connects buyers directly with sellers, cutting out the middleman in the luxury fashion secondhand market — think Poshmark but for slightly higher-end items.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Watch Skins Announces the launch of First-ever Wearable NFT

As the non-fungible token market continues to progress, many players are getting involved with this new blockchain frontier. Perhaps one of the most innovative launches in the space is Watch Skins, which announced the release of the first-ever wearable NFT, in the form of an NFT watch face. Creating the...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

10 of the Best Luxury Belts to Buy Right Now

Unlike watches, chains, and other flex-worthy accessories, belts are sometimes overlooked. As well as holding your pants up (remember guys, crack is wack), the right belt can elevate your outfit to the next level, and who better to do it than a handful of our favorite luxury labels?. We at...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Diamond Print Dress In Navy & White

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Paisie Ribbed Jumper In Sky Blue (L/XL) Love the style , particularly the sleeves ,and the colour is beautiful. Paisie Ribbed Jumper In Rose Pink (L/XL) It comes quite big. Square Neck Jumpsuit In...