B9Creations & Black Hills Works Partner to 3D Print Customized Assistive Devices

The most important element of any Denver business is its employees. Productive employees are what make your business successful. Unfortunately, studies have shown that employee productivity is declining in many areas. In order to be successful, there must be both effectiveness and productivity. This means that instead of focusing on encouraging employees to simply be productive, you must also encourage employees to be effective in their production, in other words, poor production is as bad as no production. So, how can you increase productivity as well as effectiveness in your Colorado business? Here are a few tips.