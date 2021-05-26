B9Creations & Black Hills Works Partner to 3D Print Customized Assistive Devices
Headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota, with additional offices in Dallas, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, professional 3D printing solutions provider B9 Creations has supported such big-name companies as Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and more in industries like aerospace, healthcare, jewelry, and medical. Now, it’s partnering up with Black Hills Works—specifically its Assistive Technology team—to develop and 3D print customized assistive devices for the more than 600 people with disabilities that Black Hills Works supports.3dprint.com