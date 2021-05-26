Cancel
The Linda Lindas, Half-Asian Half-Latinx Band, Go Viral & Get Record Deal

By Virginia Isaad
hiplatina.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the anti-Asian hate and violence in the last few months, a group of teenage girls went viral for calling out racism. The Linda Lindas, who are half-Asian and half-Latinx, performed “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library and their empowering rock anthem gained them fans across the U.S. Now the quartet has landed a record deal with LA punk label Epitaph Records, Variety confirmed. The band formed in 2018 at Girlschool LA playing punk rock covers and is made up of Mila (10), Eloise (13), Lucia (14), and Bela (16) and they’ve now also shined a light on the Asian Latinx community. They performed their viral hit in honor of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month which was inspired by their own experience with racism.

hiplatina.com
Amy Poehler
