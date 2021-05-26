Cancel
A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

By Layla Ilchi
Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. The Vera...

Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Ariana Grande finally shares photos from intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez

Almost two weeks after tying the knot, Ariana Grande is finally letting fans in on her wedding to Dalton Gomez. With a simple caption stating the date of the wedding, “5.15.21 🤍,” the superstar posted a series of photos to Instagram that show some sweet moments from her intimate wedding, which took place at her home in Montecito, California.
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t not clear when the wedding took place.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ariana Grande confirms she has married fiancé Dalton Gomez

Pop icon Ariana Grande has married her fiancé, luxury property estate agent Dalton Gomez. Congratulations to the queen herself. A spokesperson for the singer confirmed the news to Digital Spy. People reports that the service was very intimate with only about 20 people attending. "The room was so happy and...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Celebritieswincountry.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. Last night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just $85 for the top and $125 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans—if they could snag it before it sold out.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande's "Deep" French Manicure Is a Dreamy Wedding Detail You Don't Want to Miss

It'd be impossible for us to pick one single element of Ariana Grande's intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez as our absolute favorite. Every part, from her dress to her hair to her makeup, was pure perfection. But there's one hidden detail that you may have missed in the wedding photos at first glance but that still deserves every bit of attention: her "deep" french manicure.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Ariana Grande’s Wedding Pics, Tod’s Pops Up In East Hampton, Michael Kors Announces NYFW Plans, And More!

East Enders, it’s set to be a stylish summer ahead! Tod’s is the new kid on the block. The brand’s seasonal pop-up is ornately decorated with Italian-inspired illustrations and coastal prints, and offers a selection of beach-ready men’s and women’s ready to wear, such as espadrilles, colorful totes, and the label’s signature Gommino loafers and sneakers. The pop-up also has exclusive pieces and collections to show for its East End crowd. Tod’s is no stranger to the Hamptons—having hosted previous activations and events around town. However this boutique marks the first time the brand has had a permanent presence Out East.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Ariana’s Wedding Photos

It was just over a week ago that news broke that Ariana Grande had married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at her home with just about 20 guests in attendance. Ariana is a major superstar and while COVID protocols have certainly made it easier in some respects for celebrities to go about their business without people finding out, Hollywood is still a big mouth town – so when a celebrity of Ariana’s status is able to pull something like this off, without TMZ up in her business, it’s definitely a certain kind of achievement.
Beauty & FashionKokomo Perspective

Ariana Grande had 'pact' with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown "a few years ago". The 'Positions' singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple's big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride's stunning dress for the first time.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Where was Ariana Grande born?

ARIANA Grande is a singer and actress who has won multiple awards, including two Grammys. She reportedly has tied the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding ceremony. Where was Ariana Grande born?. Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. She launched her...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...