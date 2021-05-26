Fortify Teams with Rogers Corporation for 3D Printed Dielectric Materials and RF Devices
As Joris Peels, 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and Vice President of Consulting for SmarTech Analysis, has pointed out, antennas and related components are ripe for 3D printed disruption. One firm that seems to know this is Fortify, which has just announced a partnership with Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG), an established engineered materials company. Together, the two businesses will work to 3D print low-loss dielectric materials for radio frequency (RF) devices and electronics.3dprint.com