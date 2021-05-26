Cancel
Boston, MA

3 firefighters sent to hospital, dozens displaced after 7-alarm fire in Dorchester

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 15 days ago
DORCHESTER, Mass. — Firefighters from seven companies on Wednesday battled a raging fire in Dorchester with temperatures into the 90s.

Five buildings were damaged and nearly 50 people lost their home.

Linda James saw the flames.

“The house was burning up around the corner. and the sparks form wind, and it hit this house. And the whole back of the house started smoking,” James said.

Madison Middleton told us the fire spread quickly.

“I was in my kitchen and I saw the flames coming from the top floor,” Middleton said.

The fire took out five different buildings as it quickly spread.

“The debris just started traveling everywhere. Even in my mom’s jacket some of the flames go in there,” Middleton said.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told us this was an extremely fast moving fire when they arrived on scene at 11:15 a.m. They were able to contain the fire after it damaged five structures.

“The three buildings on Fayston street had rear porches collapse,” said Fire Deputy Dempsey.

Nearly 50 people lost their homes including more than a dozen children.

Brittany Rivera is one of the displaced tenants.

“My kids lost everything. I just got everything and now gone (emotion),” said Rivera.

Her mother ran down to help her after hearing about the fire.

“It’s all gone. Her three children, all their stuff is gone so this horrible, devastating,” the mother said.

The family also lost their dog, Nina, on the way out.

“They went in looking for her, they couldn’t find her for 15-30 minutes. She was hiding behind a couch,” said Rivera.

The mayor and Fire Commissioner urged people think twice before having anything that can spark a fire on decks in the city.

Mayor Kim Janey was on scene making sure the displaced residents were being connected to resources.

The mayor also put out the plea to residents to be safe when using anything that can spark a fire over the holiday weekend.

“It is important that we ensure safety so people should be careful with grills with anything that would spark a flame,” said Janey.

Several people were wheeled out of here including several firefighters because it was so hot outside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

