EU seeks big penalties in suit over AstraZeneca deliveries

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused the drugmaker of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other nations when it had promised them for fast delivery to the EU's 27 member countries. During an emergency hearing,...

