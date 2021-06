Opening statement: "[It's] great to see everybody. I appreciate everybody being with us here. It was nice to see you guys out at practice over there. That means we're back to football, I guess. So, we're excited about that. It was good to be on the field. Players are enthusiastic. We've been working really hard the last two days – hard [and] smart. I feel like the guys have been great in terms of doing it the way it's supposed to be done in terms of the mental part of it, [the] technique part of it and avoiding any physical contests or anything like that. They've done a great job with that, so I really feel good about all of it. We try to get better every day. That's our goal – get a little bit better every day and see where it takes us. So, what questions do you have?"