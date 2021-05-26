Cancel
NFL

Todd Gurley Honored for Off-Field Contributions in LA

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL running back Todd Gurley has yet to sign with a team for the 2021 NFL season, but he is certainly still making an impact off of the football field. It was announced that Gurley will be honored by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for contributions he has made in the area.

NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Todd Gurley to be honored by LA mayor for medical and mental health assistance efforts

Todd Gurley may not be a member of the Rams anymore, but he’s still a part of the Los Angeles community. And he’s going to be honored for his work in the city. On Wednesday, Gurley will be recognized by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetty and councilman Curren Price for helping provide access to medical and mental health services to those in need. In addition to Gurley, rapper YG and Telehealth Van owner Dion Rambo will also be honored.
NFLDetroit Free Press

Todd Gurley meeting with Detroit Lions for free agent visit: Report

Free agent running back Todd Gurley is visiting the Detroit Lions on Thursday, ESPN reports. Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time First-Team All-Pro, and new Lions quarterback Jared Goff played four seasons together (2016-19) with the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions visit the Rams this season in Week 7 on October 24.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Free-Agent Signings That We're Still Waiting to Happen in 2021

After the NFL draft, top free agents typically weigh their options as teams look to fill remaining roster holes. With a depressed salary cap this year, we'll likely see notable signings through the summer. While looking across all 32 depth charts, we pinpointed the best spots for top veterans. In...
NFLBig Blue View

Giants 2021 roster profile: RB Saquon Barkley

Will Saquon Barkley be Saquon Barkley? Indications are that the New York Giants star running back is on track to be ready for the 2021 NFL after a torn ACL in 2020 that ended his season before it was even two weeks old. What the Giants need to see is whether he is still the breathtaking Barkley of his record-setting 2018 rookie season, or whether some of the explosiveness that made him unique vaporized into the Soldier Field turf when he was carried off last year.
NFLrotoballer.com

Running Back Stat Sleepers - Elusiveness Rating

A lot of elements go into making a running back desirable for fantasy football. Opportunity, a good offensive line, and a good offense are all key elements. However, something equally important is how elusive those running backs are, this includes breaking tackles and gaining yards after contact. Often players who...
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Lions host former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley

Lions GM Brad Holmes has already acquired two staples of his former team. Will he make it three?. Two-time All-Pro and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley is in Detroit Thursday for a free-agent visit with the Lions, as reported by Adam Schefter and later confirmed by D'Andre Swift who smiled after practice and said, "I saw him today."
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Lions host former Falcons, Dawgs RB Todd Gurley

Lions GM Brad Holmes has already acquired two staples of his former team. Will he make it three?. Two-time All-Pro and 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley is in Detroit Thursday for a free-agent visit with the Lions, as reported by Adam Schefter and later confirmed by D'Andre Swift who smiled after practice and said, "I saw him today."
NFLtuipster.com

Free-agent RB Todd Gurley is in Detroit today to visit with the Lions, per source. If he were to sign with Detroit, Gurley would be reunited with Jared Goff and be in the backfield with another former Georgia standout, D'Andre Swift.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. So much wasted talent. More losing than you can ever imagine. A plethora of number 1 draft picks. Not a single Super Bowl win. I present you... the Bermuda Triangle of the NFL. Salute to the leading scorer in NFL...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Notes: D’Andre Swift focused on building strength, excited about possibility of Todd Gurley

His rookie year in the books, Detroit Lions’ running back D’Andre Swift is working hard this offseason to achieve that coveted second-year leap. Swift offered a taste of what he’s capable of his first year—114 carries for 521 yards and eight touchdowns. Many analysts, including CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, expect the running back to make that second-year leap: “when healthy, he provided a spark for that offense.” He’s also expected to blossom under Anthony Lynn.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Sunday open thread: Should the Lions sign Todd Gurley?

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions hosted former Falcons running back Todd Gurley to a tryout on Thursday. Lions RB D’Andre Swift spoke to the media that same day, citing that he would be “happy” if the team added the veteran back. Gurley is a household name that could bring some experience and mentor a young player like Swift, but if he gets too many touches like Adrian Peterson last year, that could diminish the usage of the healthier, more talented runners on the team.
NFLwtvbam.com

Lions reportedly looking to add former Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions are reportedly looking to add free agent running back Todd Gurley to the roster. According to ESPN, the team met with the former Pro Bowl running back yesterday. Gurley and new Lions quarterback Jared Goff both played on the Los Angeles Rams team that reached the Super Bowl in 2019.
NFLRocky Mount Telegram

Gurley honored by Los Angeles mayor

When he’s not in the news for his highlight-reel runs, former Tarboro High standout and NFL running back Todd Gurley is known for giving back to those in need. Donating meals, holding free youth football camps and donating equipment to the Vikings football team is just a glimpse into the ways Gurley aims to improve his communities.
NFLCBS Sports

Todd Gurley: Gets look from Detroit

Gurley is scheduled to visit the Lions on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Gurley hasn't gotten much traction since hitting the open market in March, an unsurprising development given his chronic left knee issues along with the fact that he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry with Atlanta in 2020. Though he's still just 26 years old and has three Pro Bowl seasons on his resume, Gurley's health-related decline over the past couple of years makes his future in the NFL murky. If he ultimately comes to terms with the Lions on a deal, Gurley likely wouldn't be asked to be anything more than a complementary option to No. 1 back D'Andre Swift, and offseason pickup Jamaal Williams could rank ahead of Gurley in the pecking order as well.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Where would Todd Gurley fit in the Detroit Lions backfield?

The Detroit Lions have several areas on their roster that could use an upgrade. The running back position was not believed to be one of them. But it appears the Lions themselves believe they do. On Thursday, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that former Atlanta Falcons running back Todd...
NFLUSA Today

Dan Campbell declares the Lions still have interest in RB Todd Gurley

One week ago, free agent running back Todd Gurley paid a visit to the Detroit Lions team facility. The Lions worked out the veteran RB but did not sign Gurley that Thursday. Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Gurley’s fate with Detroit in his press conference prior to this Thursday’s OTA session. The door is still open for Gurley to join the team, and Campbell indicated talks are ongoing.
NFLYardbarker

Social Media Reacts: Adding Todd Gurley Does Not Make Sense

Running back Todd Gurley provided fans of the Detroit Lions a thrilling memory last season. In Week 7, Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown for the Atlanta Falcons instead of simply falling at the goal line. His unfortunate decision allowed Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense a chance to march down the field to win the game, 23-22.
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions are still interested in Todd Gurley, talking with his agent

It’s been a week since free agent running back Todd Gurley visited the Detroit Lions during the first week of Organized Team Activities, but the team’s interest in him hasn’t waned. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Thursday that the team was still interested in signing him, and talks were ongoing with his agent.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

D'Andre Swift Would Welcome Todd Gurley

The Detroit Lions are seeking players who are competitive, gritty and willing to put in the extra work in order to reach their potential. D'Andre Swift certainly fits the mold, as he has noticeably put in the work during this past offseason. The second-year running back is expected to take...