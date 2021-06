In an interview with Fightful.com, Alexander Wolfe talked about the creative process in WWE…. “We had a meeting with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Hunter told us we were getting called up to SmackDown. He told us and then everything would change from talent relations department. You get the emails and the main roster appearances and TV production days. We came up and Mark Carrano was talent relations and he told us all the fantastic things we would do. It was cool because they kind of, not promise, but they told you all the candy you will get and in the end you end up with celery. They told us big plans and everyone was high on us and Vince wanted to work together with us and we were (gonna be) on every show and pay-per-view. Empty promises, but that’s the business.”